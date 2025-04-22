Leopard, bison die of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district

Raipur, Apr 22 (PTI) A leopard and a bison died of electrocution after they came in contact with a livewire laid to poach small animals in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The carcasses of a leopard and a bison, aged five to six years, were found on Monday in a shallow forest near Khallari village under the Bagbahra forest range, said Pankaj Rajput, divisional forest officer of Mahasamund forest division.

Khallari is around 80 km from the capital, Raipur.

He said forest officials rushed to the spot and started the post-mortem process.

The official said preliminary investigations suggest that poachers had laid a thin electric wire to trap small wild animals, and the leopard and bison came in contact with it and got electrocuted.

Prime facie, it seems the bison got electrocuted first, and the leopard might have smelled the remains and fell in the trap, he said, adding that the forest authorities are interrogating some suspects. PTI TKP ARU