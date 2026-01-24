Leopard captured after straying into human settlement in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 24 (PTI) A leopard that strayed into a human settlement and attacked domestic animals was captured in a cage trap here on Saturday, forest officials said.

According to officials, the presence of the leopard was confirmed after it attacked a calf in the Thachampara area recently.

The incident triggered concern among residents. Fearing further attacks on people and livestock, they demanded that the animal be captured.

Following this, the Forest Department began monitoring the movement of the wild cat in the area, an official said.

A cage trap was set up in an isolated location on Friday, and the leopard was caught in it on Saturday morning, officials added.

The animal will be shifted to a nearby forest station. After assessing its health condition, a decision will be taken on releasing it into a forest area elsewhere, officials said. PTI TBA TBA ADB