Leopard captured in Ayodhya Cantt, relocated to wildlife sanctuary

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A leopard that had been roaming in the forests of Ayodhya Cantt area for several months was trapped in a net laid by the Army on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The Lucknow Zoo team tranquillised the animal in the afternoon, he added.

Talking to PTI, Ayodhya Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakhar Gupta said the leopard has been transferred to Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary in MaharajGanj district.

On Tuesday morning, the leopard was caught in a net laid by the Army in the forest near Sahadatganj, the DFO added.

The net was installed to prevent the trespassing and to protect the area from animal entries. PTI CORR ABN NB