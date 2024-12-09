Leopard captured in UP's Farrukhabad after attack on 10 persons

Farrukhabad (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A leopard on the loose was captured in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district on Monday after it left around 10 persons injured, triggering panic in the area, officials said.

Advertisment

The attacks were reported from near Nurpur Jasmai village under the Mau Darwaza police station area, where the leopard injured multiple people since Sunday, prompting the local authorities to sound an alert.

On Monday afternoon, a forest department team from Kanpur captured the leopard after a four-hour operation, bringing relief to the area, officials said.

"The leopard was last spotted near a dry, bushy tree between Patparaganj, Matta Ki Madaiya, and Baba Nagla villages. It was tranquilised and captured with the help of drone surveillance," Deputy Forest Officer (DFO) Pratyush Katiyar said.

Advertisment

"Two tranquiliser darts were administered on it. After about an hour, the unconscious leopard was lifted using a JCB and placed in a cage," the DFO said.

"The leopard injured two forest inspectors and two guards during the operation, who are currently receiving treatment. The animal's behaviour will be analysed, and if deemed a threat to humans, it will be kept in a zoo; otherwise, it will be released into the wild," he added.

Earlier, the leopard attacked forest department staff near the edge of a potato field, tearing a worker's jacket. Villagers attempted to corner and beat the animal with sticks, believing it was dead, only for it to retaliate moments later.

Advertisment

Attempts to shoot the leopard were stopped by forest officials, the DFO said.

District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi met the injured workers at Lohia Hospital, and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for them.

Authorities are coordinating with the forest department to ensure people's safety in the affected areas, besides issuing an alert in the nearby villages for the villagers to remain vigilant, Priyadarshi said. PTI COR KIS ARI