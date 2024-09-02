Leopard caught in UP's Rampur

Rampur, Sep 2 (PTI) A leopard, spotted near the human population in the Maswasi area here, was rescued by the forest department on Monday, officials said.

Earlier on Sunday, the department had captured and rescued another leopard near the Jauhar University campus of the district.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rampur Rajeev Kumar said for the last 10-15 days, the department had information about the presence of a leopard around Jamuna Jamuni village, which is the area of Maswasi of Swar.

"So looking at the seriousness of the situation, we formed a team at the level of our range officer for patrolling and combing in the morning and evening, so we were constantly tracing its location," Kumar said.

"As soon as we got to its location yesterday, where it had killed a goat, we put a cage. Late at night, it got trapped in it and we brought it safely to the range premises. Further action is going on," Kumar said.

Asked about two leopards being caught in two days, the DFO said, "We are working hard and if there is any problem with wildlife anywhere, then it is our responsibility to ensure that no harm is caused to the wildlife and no human is harmed either." Asked if there are any other leopards besides this, DFO Rampur said, at present there was information of only one leopard in Maswasi but the forest department team is alert and working day and night.

"If there is any other leopard present, it will also be caught soon. Apart from this, we will discuss with the staff and also inform them to remain vigilant. If information is received from somewhere else, then further action will be taken," he added.