Leopard caught in Uttarakhand's Pauri district

Pauri, Nov 22 (PTI) Locals of a village in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, terrorised by leopard attacks, were relieved after the animal was captured on Saturday, officials said.

Pokhara Forest Range Officer Nakshatra Shah said the leopard was trapped in a cage set up in Ghadiyal village at around 5.30 am.

He said the cage was installed at the spot where a woman was seriously injured in a leopard attack last Saturday.

Shah said the leopard will be taken to the Pauri district headquarters. After taking samples, the animal will be sent to the rescue centre.

Four leopard attacks have been reported in the area since September, in which a woman and a child were killed and two other women were injured.

In two separate attacks, 65-year-old Rani Devi was killed in Bagdi village on November 13, and a five-year-old girl was killed in Srikot village on September 12.

On November 11, a woman was injured in a leopard attack in Alkhet village. Four days later, Prabha Devi was seriously injured in a similar attack in Ghadi village.

Following the repeated attacks, panic-stricken villagers refused to leave their homes even for daily chores, and schools were closed for several days.

This prompted the Forest Department to install cages at several locations. Recent leopard attacks have also been reported in Khirsu and Pauri blocks of Pauri district, where the Forest Department has also installed cages. PTI DPT APL