Leopard causes panic in Tehri's Bhilangana area, schools closed till Oct 26

New Tehri (Uttarakhand), Oct 23 (PTI) Authorities in Uttarakhand's Tehri district have ordered the extension of school holidays till October 26 in the Bhilangana range in the wake of panic triggered by a killer leopard in the area, officials said on Wednesday.

A 13-year-old girl was killed by the leopard on Saturday evening in Maher Kot village. The animal attacked Sakshi Kaintura when she stepped out of her house to play.

This marks the third attack by the leopard in four months.

According to the officials, a forest department shooter has been deployed to capture the leopard, but despite four days of effort, it remains at large.

Police teams, trap cameras and drones are being used in the search, even as panic continues to grip the villagers.

Tehri District Magistrate Mayur Dixit extended the holiday in government primary schools, high schools and Anganwadi centres in the affected villages — Bhaur, Purwal, Kot Maher and Anthwal — until October 26 due to the threat posed by the animal.

The holiday was initially supposed to end on Wednesday.

Dixit also said that half-yearly examinations in these schools will be rescheduled.

He said additional transportation has been arranged for children travelling to schools in other areas.

Range officer Ashish Nautiyal said shooters and forest department teams are continuously patrolling the region, but the leopard has not yet been sighted. PTI DPT NB IJT IJT