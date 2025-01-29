Leopard claws, teeth seized from jewellery shops in Shimla's Rohru; 6 arrested

Shimla, Feb 10 (PTI) The forest department on Tuesday arrested six jewellers after at least 86 suspected leopard claws, five leopard teeth, one claw of an unknown animal, and 10 feathers of unknown birds were found at jewellery shops in Rohru in Shimla district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to N Ravisankar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rohru, the forest department received a tip that several wildlife articles were kept at shops in Rohru that were about to be sold.

The forest department launched an operation titled 'Clawing Back', under which teams consisting of deputy rangers, forest guards and ‘Van Mitras’ simultaneously searched the premises of six jewellery shops for at least three hours.

During the search operation, teams found suspected claws and teeth of leopards along with one claw of an unknown animal and 10 feathers of unknown birds from six shops. All the articles were seized by the officials, the DFO said.

A detailed forensic analysis of the articles will be conducted in coordination with the Wildlife Institute of India and other forensic laboratories to identify the animals and the birds, the DFO said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter after registering a case under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the official said. PTI COR ARI