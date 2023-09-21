Leopard creating panic captured and released in Manas National Park

Barpeta, Sep 21 (PTI) A leopard that had created panic among residents in fringe villages of Assam's Manas National Park was captured by forest personnel and later released in the wild on Thursday, an official said.

Advertisment

The leopard, aged about 10 to 12 years, had strayed from the forest and was seen moving in Sonafuli and Rupafuli areas for the past four days, creating panic in the area.

The forest employees had launched a search operation and finally managed to cage the leopard early on Thursday, the official said.

The animal was later taken to the interior of Manas National Park and released during the day, the official added. PTI DG DG MNB