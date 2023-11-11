Leopard cub dies in Andhra Pradesh after being run over by vehicle

Hatakeswaram (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 11 (PTI) A six-month-old leopard cub died at Hatakeswaram near Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh after a vehicle ran over it, said an official on Saturday.

Advertisment

Allen Teron, deputy director, Atmakur, Wildlife Division, Nagarjunsagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve said the accident occurred around 9 pm on Friday.

"It is a leopard cub, about five to six months old. Most probably the leopard was run over by a vehicle," Teron told PTI and said the accident occurred on a road which leads to Srisailam near Hatakeswaram tri-junction.

Forest officials have begun the procedure to conduct a post-mortem on the feline, following the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. PTI STH SS