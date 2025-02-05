Leopard dies after being hit by vehicle in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) A leopard died apparently after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Kalmeshwar forest range in Nagpur district, forest department officials said on Wednesday.

A release by Assistant Conservator of Forest (Nagpur) PS Pakhle said the leopard, aged 3.5 to 4 years, was found dead in a farm at Adasa on Telgaon-Telkamptee road in the Kalmeshwar forest range on Tuesday evening.

The release said all body parts of the leopard were found intact and the wild animal's post-mortem was conducted as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

During the post-mortem examination, internal injuries were detected which primarily indicated the leopard may have been hit by a vehicle, whose identity was not yet known, it said.

The forest department is further investigating the incident, the release added. PTI CLS RSY