Leopard dies after getting entangled in snare in Indore, one person detained

Indore, Apr 18 (PTI) A leopard died on Thursday after it got entangled in a snare kept in a field in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The snare was kept for animals like wild boar and rabbits, he added.

"The leopard was found dead in a trap in Manpur locality. The farmer owning the plot has been detained, while efforts are on to nab its watchman," Divisional Forest Officer MS Solanki told PTI.

A case was registered under Wildlife Protection Act and the carcass has been sent for post mortem, he added. PTI HWP LAL BNM