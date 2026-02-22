Leopard dies after getting hit by unidentified vehicle in Gondia

Gondia, Feb 22 (PTI) A leopard died after it was hit by an unidentified vehicle on a national highway in Maharashtra's Gondia district in the early hours of Sunday, a forest official said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on the Nainpur-Duggipaar Road on NH 53, under the Sadak Arjuni forest range, the official stated.

A forest team found the big cat dead with bleeding from the mouth, he said.

As per preliminary information, an unidentified speeding vehicle knocked down the leopard while it was crossing the road, he said.

The official said that the area sees frequent movement of wild animals, as it is a corridor connecting Navegaonbandh with the Nagzira Wildlife Sanctuary.

Range forest officer Mithu Tarone said all body parts of the deceased animal were intact, and under the guidelines of the NTCA, a team of veterinarians conducted a post-mortem and the carcass was consigned to flames after formalities. PTI COR ARU