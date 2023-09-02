Leopard dies hours after being rescued in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A leopard died a few hours after being rescued by forest officials in Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary here, officials said on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sem Maran said, "A leopard that had strayed into farms was rescued by our team on Friday. The animal was unwell and died during treatment." The forest officials have sent the carcass for postmortem.

"Further action into the matter will be taken based on the findings of the postmortem," the DFO said. PTI COR CDN CK