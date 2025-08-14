Leopard drags away boy in Andhra; rescued with minor injuries

Markapur (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 14 (PTI) A three-year-old boy in Prakasam district sustained minor neck injuries after being dragged away by a leopard, a forest official said on Thursday.

According to Markapur Division Forest Range Officer (FRO) Hari, the leopard entered the child’s home through an unlocked door and carried him away by the neck on Wednesday night.

“A three-year-old boy from Chinnarutla village sustained minor neck injuries when a leopard dragged him away late on Wednesday night,” Hari told PTI.

The official said the animal left the boy on the outskirts of the village when locals screamed and rushed towards it. The leopard then fled into the forest.

The incident occurred in the Nallamala Tiger Reserve sanctuary area.

Hari said villagers have repeatedly complained about wild animals, including leopards, attacking cattle in the region.

He noted that although the village lies in the sanctuary’s core area and currently has no electricity supply, the forest department has installed CCTV cameras at key locations with access to power to monitor wildlife movement, adding that the government is working to provide electricity to the area.

Meanwhile, forest officials have launched a search operation to capture the leopard. PTI MS SSK