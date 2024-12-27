Leopard enters Guwahati house, sparks panic

Guwahati, Dec 27 (PTI) Panic prevailed in the densely populated Kumarpara area of Guwahati city on Friday, after a leopard was found taking shelter inside a house, an official said.

The leopard, suspected to have strayed into the residential area from the nearby hills, was found in the staircase of the house.

Efforts were made to trap the animal by tranquilising it, but the leopard after receiving the first shot escaped from the spot, he said.

The forest department has launched an operation to capture the leopard.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were clamped in Kaliabor co-district after a Royal Bengal Tiger strayed from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, injuring a woman and killing another earlier this week.

The tiger's movement has been spotted in the Kaliabor Tea Estate, Sonarigaon, and Silghat areas.

The prohibitory orders restrict the entry and movement on the new PWD road from Silghat/Rubber Bari via Silghat Kamakhya Temple to Sonarigaon/Kamakhya village, as well as the surrounding tea plantation area, from 4 pm to 9 am.

The orders will remain in force until further notice, but is not applicable to police and other security personnel, forest staff, or government officials on duty, according to an official notification. PTI DG RBT