Leopard enters housing society in Thane district; rescue operation underway

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) A leopard strayed into a housing society in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday morning, triggering a rescue operation, an official said.

Two to three persons were injured by the big cat after it entered the residential complex in Bhayandar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, claimed some locals, though officials are yet to confirm it.

Officials said the leopard hid inside a room in the housing society for some time. Viral videos on social media showed the animal moving through a narrow space as well as on what appeared to be a staircase.

Teams from the Forest Department in Thane and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park have initiated a rescue operation, said the official.

“Our teams are closely monitoring the situation on the ground and rescue support has been kept on standby if required,” said Pawan Sharma from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), who is also an honorary wildlife warden.

Local residents have been urged to stay inside their houses and avoid crowding the area, he said.