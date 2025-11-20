Leopard enters minister's bungalow in Jaipur; rescue operation underway

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Panic spread through Jaipur's high-security Civil Lines area on Thursday after a leopard was sighted moving through residential compounds, including a school and the official bungalow of a Rajasthan cabinet minister, officials said.

The big cat was first sighted entering the Tiny Blossom Senior Secondary School, prompting the staff to lock students inside classrooms as a precaution, forest officials said.

Earlier in the day, the leopard reportedly entered the government residence of the state Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat. The minister's bungalow is located opposite the residence of senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

The Civil Lines zone also houses the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister's residence and the official quarters of top ministers and bureaucrats.

Forest department teams have launched a search and rescue operation. "Teams are combing the minister's bungalow and neighbouring residences. Efforts are underway to tranquilise the leopard and capture it safely," Ranger Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said.

Additional teams have been deployed to cordon off the area, and residents have been advised to stay indoors until the animal is located, he said. PTI AG SHS SHS