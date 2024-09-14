Leopard enters school premises in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A leopard entered the premises of a government school in the Haldaur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, forcing its staff to lock themselves in a room.

Issopur Primary School headteacher Seema Rajput said the school was closed on Friday due to rain. After the teachers arrived, they heard the leopard's roar and locked themselves in a room.

Rajput said the leopard even clawed at the door.

Locals were informed about the leopard by the school cook.

The villagers arrived at the school and started making noise, forcing the leopard to flee to the jungle.

Basic Education Officer Yogendra Kumar said concrete arrangements would be made for the safety of students and staff after talking to the forest department.