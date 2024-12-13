Leopard falls into gutter in Thane's Bhiwandi; rescue op underway

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) A leopard fell into a gutter on Friday morning and was trapped in Padgha area of Thane's Bhiwandi township, an official said.

A rescue was operation was underway by a team comprising personnel from the forest department, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and NGO Plants and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS), he said late in the evening.

"Specialised equipment is being used to rescue the leopard from the narrow drain. We have also made preparations to release it in the wild once the animal is rescued. We are urging residents to remain calm and to avoid approaching the site while the operation is underway," the official informed. PTI COR BNM