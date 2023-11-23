Leopard falls into well in Jalgoan district, rescued by forest officials

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) A leopard was rescued by Maharashtra forest department personnel on Thursday after it fell into an open well in Jalgaon district.

The incident occurred in Bhadgaon tehsil of the north Maharashtra district in the morning, an official said.

Officials of the Chalisgaon Forest Circle were informed by local residents about a leopard falling into a well.

Forest department personnel rushed to the spot and lowered a cage down the well and pulled the wild animal out of the water body, he said. PTI DC RSY