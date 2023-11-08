Leopard found dead in farm in Nagpur district; body parts intact

Nagpur, Nov 8 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in a farm in the Kalmeshwar forest range in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, but body parts of the wild animal were found intact, said the forest department on Wednesday.

A release issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Nagpur, said the carcass of the leopard, aged 3 to 4 years, was located on Tuesday afternoon.

The release said the body parts of the leopard were found intact, ruling out the possibility of poaching.

However, the exact cause of the feline's death was not yet known, it added. PTI CLS RSY