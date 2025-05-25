Leopard found dead in Gondia forest; may have died in fight with tiger, say officials

Gondia, May 25 (PTI) The carcass of a leopard was found in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Sunday.The animal was found dead in Compartment No 1388 in Sonegaon Judpi jungle in Bondgaon Beat Arjuni Morgaon Range on May 23, he added.

"There are injury marks on the face and legs which suggest it died in a fight with a tiger. The carcass was consigned to flames as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines," the official said.

A probe into the matter is underway under the supervision of Deputy Conservator of Forests Pramodkumar Panchbhai, the official said. PTI COR BNM