Leopard found dead in Gondia forest, territorial fight suspected; male tiger seen in area, says official

Gondia, Oct 12 (PTI) A leopard was found dead on Thursday in Bhandara forest range in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said.

The carcass was found in Malipaar beat near Waghbodi talao in compartment number 214, he said.

"The animal was a sub adult in the 9 month to one year age group. Tooth marks have been found on the neck, which means it may have died in a territorial fight. There is also movement of tiger BT-9 in the area," honorary wildlife warden Nadeem Khan said.

Post mortem will be conducted on Friday morning and the carcass will be disposed of as per NTCA guidelines, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM