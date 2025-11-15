Leopard found dead in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in a forest area near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The carcass was recovered from the forest area of Balnoi in Mankote by a team of forest officials, headed by Range Officer Adrees Khan, they said.

The leopard had apparently died due to a land mine explosion, according to officials.

The forward areas are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from crossing the border.

The carcass was handed over to the wildlife protection department for a postmortem examination and later disposal, officials added.