Leopard found dead in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in a forest area in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The carcass was recovered from a gorge by a team of the wildlife protection department in Onshu forest area, they said.

They said the carcass was shifted to a wildlife centre in Udhampur for a postmortem to determine the cause of the leopard’s death.

There was no visible injury mark on the body of the wild animal, said Joginder Paul, in-charge of the Control Room, Wildlife Protection Department, Udhampur.

"The leopard had apparently died of a fall from a slope. The real picture will emerge after the postmortem," he said.