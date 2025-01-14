Leopard found dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jan 14 (PTI) A leopard was found dead after being trapped in a barbed wire fence surrounding a eucalyptus plantation in the Birampur forest area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Monday when Garhshankar Forest Range Officer Rajpal Singh and Forest Guard Ramanpreet Kaur informed police about it, they said.

Police registered a case in connection with the violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022 following a complaint by Singh.

Further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the leopard's death, police said. PTI COR CHS MNK MNK