Leopard found dead in sanctuary in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in the Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, a forest official said.

Forest Range Officer Ved Prakash Sharma said some villagers found the leopard's carcass in the Achalgarh beat under the sanctuary's Laxmipur Range.

The leopard's cause of death could not be immediately ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

After post-mortem, the carcass will be disposed of according to the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

This is the second leopard carcass to be recovered from the sanctuary in 15 days, following the discovery of another dead leopard in the Chowk Range, officials said. PTI COR NAV SZM