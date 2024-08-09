Leopard found dead in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A female leopard was found dead in a jungle near Nirpura village of Bagpat district on Friday, a forest department official said.

Ranger Sanjeev Kumar said that his department received information about the discovery of a leopard's carcass from local villagers.

A team from the department which visited the spot in forest sent the leopard's body for a post mortem examination, he said.

"The exact cause of the leopard's death will only be determined after the post mortem report is received. Currently, the entire incident is under investigation," he added.

According to villagers, the leopard was spotted by some farmers working in a field.