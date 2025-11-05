Leopard found dead near toll plaza in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Nov 5 (PTI) A leopard was found dead on Wednesday near the Vikravandi toll plaza in Villupuram, a senior forest department official said.

"An unfortunate accident involving a young male leopard that ventured out of its territory. It strayed into a highly unexpected area," Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra told PTI.

He said the exact cause of death would be known only after the postmortem report is received.

A Periasamy, Conservator of Forests, told PTI there were no visible external injuries on the animal.

"The postmortem is being conducted. We’ll soon know how exactly the leopard died," he said.

A Vikravandi toll gate employee who reported the incident told PTI Videos that he received a call at around 3 am about the leopard’s death near the toll gate.

"I think it must have come via the river that runs adjacent to the road. I informed the police immediately," the employee said. PTI JR SSK