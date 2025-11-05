Leopard found dead near toll plaza in Villupuram

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Nov 5 (PTI) A leopard was found dead on Wednesday near a toll plaza in this district, a senior forest department official said.

"An unfortunate accident involving a young male leopard that ventured out of its territory. It strayed to a highly unexpected area," Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Chief Wildlife Warden, Tamil Nadu, told PTI.

A toll gate employee who reported the incident told PTI Videos that he received a call at around 3 am that a leopard had been found dead near the toll gate.

"I think it must have come via the river that runs adjacent to the road. I informed the police immediately," said the official.

The leopard was sent for post-mortem; further details awaited, said the official.