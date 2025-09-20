Leopard found injured in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) A leopard cub was found injured at a residential area in Malambuzha in this northern district of Kerala on Saturday, forest department sources said.

Local people, in the morning, spotted the animal, which was visibly struggling to move, at Chempanai, a forest fringe area where wild animals used to frequent.

After being informed by them, forest officials reached the area and shifted the animal into a cage. It was later taken to a nearby animal care centre.

Forest officials reportedly raised concerns about its health condition. PTI LGK ADB