Leopard found trapped in cage in Kerala village

Kasaragod (Kerala), Mar 26 (PTI) A leopard was found trapped in a cage set in a private rubber plantation in Kolathur in this northernmost district of Kerala on Wednesday.

Forest officials set the cage in the area following frequent complaints from the local villagers about the presence of leopards there for some time.

"The leopard was trapped in the cage, set in the rubber plantation owned by Janardhan here on Wednesday morning," a villager said.

In the television visuals, the big cat was seen being a bit aggressive inside the cage.

Wildlife officials, who reached the spot, later shifted the caged leopard to another place.

Further actions would be decided after carrying out a medical examination of the animal, forest department sources said.

On February 23, a leopard was found trapped in the cage in the same area, sources said.