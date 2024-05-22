Leopard found trapped in metal wire fence in Kerala village

Palakkad (Kerala), May 22 (PTI) A leopard was found trapped in a metal wire fence in a forest fringe village near Kollankodu in this north Kerala district on Wednesday, wildlife officials said.

Advertisment

The female leopard, estimated to be around four years old, was found tangled in the wire fence erected on a property owned by Unnikrishnan, a local resident.

Local people said the presence of leopards had been reported in the place and in nearby areas several times in recent months.

A Forest official said the big cat was suspected to be trapped in the metal fence in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Advertisment

He said it would be rescued after being tranquilised and would be shifted from the area soon.

"The animal seems to be healthy. The veterinarian was informed, and he would be arriving here soon," the officer said.

The Rapid Response Team (RRT) was also on their way with a cage to shift the leopard.

The mission to tranquilise the animal would begin as soon as they reached the spot, the officer added.

A large number of villagers gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of the trapped leopard. PTI LGK SS