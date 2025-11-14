Leopard gets trapped in barbed wire fencing in Nilgiris, rescued

Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu), Nov 14 (PTI) A leopard that got entangled in a barbed wire fence, about a kilometer away from a reserved forest area, was tranquilised and rescued safely and it is currently under observation, officials said.

As soon as information was received about the leopard, the Forest Range Officer, Pandalur, along with field staff, rushed to the spot.

The area was cordoned off and then, the animal was safely tranquilised, rescued, and provided necessary medical care.

It is currently under observation and will be safely released into the forest after veterinary clearance, officials said on November 13. PTI COR VGN KH