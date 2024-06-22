Leopard, her two cubs electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Sariska national park

Jaipur: A leopard and her two cubs were electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Sariska National Park after a power line fell on them, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Dehra-Shahpura range near Alwar district's Amratwas village, they said.

Alwar District Forest Officer Rajendra Singh said an electricity wire broke and fell on the leopard and her two cubs.

Postmortem was conducted in the district veterinary hospital, he said and added that the matter is being probed and a report has been sent to senior officials.