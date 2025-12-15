Leopard injured after being hit by vehicle on Nagpur-Jabalpur highway

Nagpur, Dec 15 (PTI) A sub-adult leopard was seriously injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway in Nagpur district on Monday morning, forest department officials said.

The incident occurred between 7 am and 7.30 am near a hill stretch between Mansar and Kandri villages in the Mansar range of the Ramtek forest division, they said.

According to the officials, villagers first noticed the leopard, aged around 18 months, lying unconscious on the highway and informed the forest department, thinking it was dead.

Mansar Forest Range Officer Munishwar Gondimeshram rushed to the spot with his staff and found the wild animal was still alive.

"We immediately took the injured leopard into our custody and informed senior officials," said the officials.

The leopard was put in a government vehicle and taken to the Tiger Transit Centre (TTC) at Nagpur for treatment, they said. PTI COR RSY