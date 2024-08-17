Leopard killed in road accident in Thane district

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A one-year-old male leopard was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the district, a forest official said.

The carcass was found near Jawhar Phata on Thursday.

The animal likely strayed onto the highway in search of water and came under the wheels of a vehicle, the official said.

The dense forests of Tansa Sanctuary and surrounding areas in Shahapur taluka are home to a variety of wildlife.

In view of the rising number of wildlife accidents, the forest department is planning to install warning signs along the highway to alert drivers, the official said.