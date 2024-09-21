Leopard kills 3 in Rajasthan's Udaipur; Army roped in for search operation

Udaipur (Rajasthan), Sep 21 (PTI) The search for a leopard that has allegedly killed three people in Gogunda in Rajasthan's Udaipur district recently has intensified with an Army team being roped in for the purpose.

However, the animal is yet to be traced.

A 16-year-old girl was killed by the leopard on Wednesday, a man aged 50 years was mauled to death by the big cat on Thursday and a 40-year-old woman was killed supposedly by the same animal on Friday.

The incidents occurred at different locations in Gogunda, prompting the forest authorities to place five cages in order to capture the leopard that is believed to have taken shelter in the hilly area nearby.

The presence of the leopard has caused fear among villagers.

A rescue team from the forest department, along with villagers, has reached the hills to trace the animal.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Gogunda police station Shaitan Singh said a team from the Indian Army has also been called to assist in the search operation, using drone cameras to monitor the entire area.

Teams from Rajsamand, Udaipur and Jodhpur are actively engaged in the search operation.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajay Chittora, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Naresh Soni and others were also present during the search operation. PTI SDA RC