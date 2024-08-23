Leopard kills farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer has been killed by a leopard in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Haldaur forest area on Thursday evening, when Piyush, a resident of Jalalpur Hasna village, was working in his farm, Forest Ranger Mahesh Gautam said.

Gautam said Piyush's body was found in a bush near his farm.

"Cages are being installed in the area to catch the animal," the ranger said.