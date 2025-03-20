Leopard kills man near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) A young man was killed in a leopard attack near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan's Pali district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Later the leopard was caught in a trap, according to a forest officer.

The incident took place in a forested area under the Sumerpur police station limits. The leopard attacked the victim from behind, grabbed him by the neck and attempting to drag him toward a cave, they said.

The victim's father, who was present at the spot, raised an alarm, following which the leopard fled leaving the young man critically injured.

A forest department and police team reached the spot and rushed him to Sumerpur Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries within 15 minutes of treatment, officials added.

"A leopard was trapped in a cage placed near the incident site. It has been confirmed that this was the same leopard that attacked," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) P Bala Murugan said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of Sumerpur Hospital, where family members have gathered, demanding compensation, police said. The matter is being investigated, they said.