Leopard kills minor girl in Pune; locals seek protection

Pune, Oct 13 (PTI) A five-year-old girl has been killed in a leopard attack in Maharashtra's Pune district, prompting locals to demand stronger preventive measures to avoid further casualties, forest officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the girl, Shivanya Shailesh Bombe, was carrying water to her grandfather, who was working at the family farm near their house in Pimparkhed village under Shirur tehsil.

Forest personnel on Monday managed to capture a leopard from the area, the officials said.

"The victim's family farm is close to their home. Shivanya's grandfather had asked her to bring water. While she was on her way, a leopard lurking in the fields suddenly pounced on her, grabbed her by the neck, and dragged her into a farm," an official from Junnar forest division said.

Some people working nearby immediately chased the leopard. "The feline then dropped the child and fled. Shivanya, who suffered severe injuries to her neck, was rushed to a hospital, but she succumbed," the official said.

The incident sparked anger among local residents, who pointed to a spate of leopard attacks in the region and demanded effective measures to prevent further casualties.

Following the incident, the forest department set up 10 cages in the area and intensified efforts to track the animal and managed to capture it.

"Our personnel captured a leopard on Monday," the official said. PTI SPK GK