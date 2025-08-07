Leopard kills woman working in field in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman working in a field was mauled to death by a leopard in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, officials said on Thursday.

Ankita Kishor, forest range officer at Amangarh Tiger Reserve, said the incident took place at Bhikkawala village in the Afzalgarh area where Poonam was fatally attacked by the leopard while she was working in her farm.

The big cat ate flesh from her shoulder after killing the woman, Kishor said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy. PTI COR KIS ARI