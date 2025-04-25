Leopard mauls to death 82-year-old woman in Pune district

Pune, Apr 25 (PTI) An 82-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack early Friday morning in Inamgaon village in Shirur Forest Range in Pune district, a forest official said.

Lakshmibai Baban Bhoite was asleep on the front porch of her house at Kaul Vasti on Nalge Mala Road when the incident occurred around 4:30 am, he added.

"The leopard initially targeted a dog. When the dog escaped, the big cat turned its attention to the elderly woman. It dragged Lakshmibai across the tar road behind her house. It pulled her nearly 700 feet into a nearby sugarcane field, where her body was later found," the official said.

"The incident was reported to the Shirur Forest Officer at around 6:45 am by local residents. A team then rushed to the spot. The woman's body has been sent to the Rural Hospital at Nhavare for post-mortem," he added. PTI SPK BNM