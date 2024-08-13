Leopard on loose captured J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) A leopard was rescued on Tuesday by a team of wildlife officials after it was locked by villagers in a cowshed for nearly 20 hours in a remote forest village in Kathua district, officials said.

The leopard had ventured into hilltop Barmote village in Bani Tehsil on Monday around 9.15 pm and attacked a goat before entering the nearby cowshed with its prey, officials said.

They said some villagers gathered courage and locked the cowshed before informing the local police.

A police team reached the village Tuesday morning and guarded the cowshed throughout the day before a team of wildlife protection department finally tranquilised the beast around 5 pm, they said.

The leopard is being shifted to Jammu.