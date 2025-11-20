Leopard on loose strikes panic in Jaipur's Civil Lines area; rescued by forest team

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Panic spread in Jaipur's high-security Civil Lines area after a leopard was sighted moving through residential compounds, including a school and the official bungalow of a Rajasthan cabinet minister, officials said.

Chief Wildlife Warden Shikha Mehra said that after receiving the information, the forest department, after hours of efforts, tranquilised and rescued the big cat.

"There was no loss of life. I personally remained on the scene and supervised the entire operation. In future, if such incidents occur, the forest department team should be immediately informed. Additionally, people should remain vigilant and minimise their movements to prevent harm to wildlife." The wild cat was first sighted entering the Tiny Blossom Senior Secondary School, later it reportedly entered the official residence of the state Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, located opposite the bungalow of Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

The Civil Lines zone also houses the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister's residence and the official quarters of top ministers and bureaucrats.

Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas posted on X, "A leopard entered the civil lines in Jaipur today to wake up the sleeping government of Rajasthan. The people of Rajasthan are sad, there is no one to take care of them, and the animals are hungry in the jungle. The government of Rajasthan has completely failed to protect them." "Now, the leopard has come behind the residence of the Chief Minister. Now wake up, Rajasthan government," he added.