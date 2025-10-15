Leopard on prowl captured on camera in Ashti

Beed, Oct 15 (PTI) Villagers in Ashti taluka of Beed district are living in fear as the leopard, who believed to have killed a farmer and two calves, was spotted again on Wednesday evening, even as forest officials are trying to trap the big cat.

A video clip shows the leopard crossing the Kanifnath Ghat Road around 7.30 pm.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) Amol Munde confirmed the sighting of the big cat.

Following the sighting, panic spread among motorists and nearby villagers.

The latest incident comes just a day after a farmer from Bavi village was killed in a leopard attack.

Earlier this week, the same animal is believed to have mauled two calves to death outside a house in Vetalwadi village. With repeated attacks on both humans and livestock, residents of Ashti and surrounding villages are living in a state of constant fear.

RFO Munde urged the Mahavitran power company to ensure an uninterrupted daytime electricity supply for the safety of farmers in their fields.

"The leopard does not attack humans unless it feels threatened," Munde said, adding that awareness drives are being conducted in the affected areas to educate residents on safety measures.

Forest department teams are continuing efforts to trace and safely capture the animal. PTI COR NSK