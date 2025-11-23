Leopard on prowl in Pune residential area, search operation underway

Pune, Nov 23 (PTI) The Forest Department launched a large search using thermal drones and other equipment after a leopard was seen in a residential area in Aundh, Pune, on Sunday, an official said.

The big cat was spotted roaming near Sindh Society at 4 AM.

"The RESQ Teams are conducting a search operation in the area using thermal drones and other advanced technology. The leopard has not been seen anywhere after 4 AM. All societies and citizens have been alerted and made aware to stay vigilant and safe", a senior Forest Department official said.

Amid growing concerns over leopard sightings and attacks on humans, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) recently approved a Maharashtra government proposal seeking birth control of leopards in the state, officials had said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that leopard attacks caused loss of lives in the Pune district, and there are around 1,300 big cats in the Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. PTI COR NSK