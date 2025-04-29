Leopard pays visit to TN police station; cop's calm act draws praise from senior official

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Apr 29 (PTI) The Naduvattam police station here received an unlikely visitor late on Monday when a leopard strayed into the building, but the act of a policeman on duty closing the door calmly after the animal left the place drew praise from the state's Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu.

A video of the incident shows the leopard casually strolling into the police station, pausing for a while before looking here and there and finally turning around and making an exit. The video shows the policeman just walking across from a nearby room and closing the doors of the police station after the feline left.

"A Leopard decided to inspect the Naduvattam Police Station in Nilgiris. Hats off to the police person on duty who calmly closed the door and called forest officials. No one was hurt. Leopard went back safely to the forest #wildlife #TNForest," Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, said in a post on "X.' The entire episode was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the police station. PTI CORR SA SA KH