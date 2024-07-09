Leopard remains seized, one held

Nagpur, July 9 (PTI) Forest officials have seized the remains of a leopard and a chinkara in Katol tehsil of the district and apprehended one person, a release said here.

Elsewhere in eastern Maharashtra, a leopard cub was rescued from a pit and reunited with its mother.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Katol forest department searched the house of Shrikant Dupare at Bhorgad in Katol tehsil on Monday and allegedly seized a leopard skull, 15 leopard claws, leopard hair, four Chinkara horns and some sharp weapons, an official release said.

Dupare was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, said the statement issued by deputy conservator of forest Bharat Singh Hada.

A two to three months old leopard cub was rescued after it fell into a septic tank pit at an under-construction house in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil of Gondia district.

The incident took place at the premises of Namdeo Devaji Gahane at Siregaonbandh village on Monday.

A team led by assistant conservator of forest Sadashiv Awghan along with a Rapid Response Team of Navegaonbandh reached the site and rescued the cub.

The cub was then put in a crate and left, while under monitoring, in the area where its mother was likely to be roaming. Late in the evening the leopardess turned up and took away the cub, the official said. PTI CLS COR KRK